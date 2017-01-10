Richland Co. deputies need help IDing vandals who spray-painted 30 buildings

Richland County deputies are trying to identify vandals who spray-painted graffiti on more than two-dozen buildings.
Members of the Sheriff’s Department gang task force have removed graffiti from about 30 structures around the Broad River Road area recently, officials said. The buildings run from the 1600 block to the 3700 block of Broad River Road and include vacant homes and other structures deputies say are being targeted by gang members who paint the graffiti to identify territorial boundaries.
The vandals are likely young people from grade school up to young adults, officials said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department gang task force has been working hard to remove these images plastered throughout the area,” Lt. Curtis Wilson, a sheriff’s spokesman, said in a release. “To keep this from happening, it will take a coordinated effort from the citizens in the area to be the eyes and ears of the department and report suspicious people lurking around.”
Anyone with information about the vandals or graffiti is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments