Have you seen this Columbia man?

Family and friends told police they haven’t seen or heard from Todd Henry Baxley since Christmas Eve, his 36th birthday, and that’s unusual. The family filed a missing person’s report with the Columbia Police Department on Tuesday.
Police released Baxley’s photo later in the day in the hopes that the public can help locate the man.
He was last seen at 2016 Center Street on December 24, 2016. Noone appears to know if Baxley left the area with someone or what he was wearing, police said in tthe news release.
If you have information about Baxley’s whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
Comments