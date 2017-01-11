Suspect sought in Wednesday shooting in Richland Co.

Richland County deputies are searching for a man they say shot a woman in in the Hollywood Hills area Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Green Tree Circle, according to Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis. The female victim was shot in the lower body and has non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies are searching the Hollywood Hills area for a black man with dreadlocks who is wearing camouflage jacket, Jackamonis said.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Check back for updates.
Comments