Suspect accused of ramming two patrol cars after being ‘tased’

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC Deputies arrested a Sumter County man after what Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews described as a “lengthy” vehicle pursuit and physical struggle that ended shortly after the suspect allegedly rammed two patrol cars.
A Kershaw County deputy was patrolling on S.C. 261 near Tombfield Road round 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he clocked a dark-colored Toyota going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release from Matthews.
When the deputy attempted to pull over the Toyota, Demetrice Jacoby Williams, 36, reportedly fled and drove the car into a ditch, the release stated.
The deputy attempted to place Williams in handcuffs when the suspect fled with the handcuff attached to one arm.
Matthews reported that after the deputy ordered Williams to comply for about five minutes, he used a Taser, but it had “no effect.” He also noted traffic was backed up on a nearby road but “not a single person came to the officer’s aid.”
Matthews said Williams was able to get into his vehicle and drove over a traffic sign then continued to flee into Sumter County to his residence at T.B. Wright Road in Rembert.
He then reportedly rammed two Kershaw County patrol vehicles, which caused minimal damage.
Matthews said he was eventually taken into custody after they sprayed him with OC, commonly known as pepper spray.
Matthews said the incident could have been avoided had Williams initially complied.
“Instead he involved himself in a lengthy struggle with the arresting officer, rammed 2 patrol cars and lead deputies on a high speed chase all the way into Sumter County,” Matthews said.
Williams was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, malicious injury to personal property and driving under suspension.
He has prior charges that include narcotics offenses, habitual traffic offender, possession during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Williams was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.
Comments