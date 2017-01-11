Richland Co. officials applaud closure of Backpage.com’s adult services section

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1 Pause

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:25 Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

4:52 Tiger Nation pride seen and heard on U.S. Senate floor for new national champions

3:19 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson's status

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks

1:14 Rep. Joe Wilson congratulates Clemson on its national title