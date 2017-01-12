1 shot inside Columbia apartment Thursday morning

One person was injured after gunfire pierced an apartment in northeast Richland County early Thursday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Viera Wildewood Apartments on the 800 block of Mallet Hill Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Gunshots were fired into an apartment while multiple people were inside.
One person was shot in the lower body and was in surgery around 7:30 a.m., a sheriff’s spokesperson said. The suspects fled in a vehicle after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear how many suspects were involved.
