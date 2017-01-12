Deputies nab suspect half an hour after bank robbery

A 45-year-old Columbia man accused of robbing a bank was arrested about half an hour after the crime was reported, officials said.
Deputies arrested Chad Allen Moore, 45, following a report of an armed robbery at TD Bank, 8850 Farrow Road, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
A suspect entered the bank around 11 a.m. Thursday and presented a gun, according to the release.
The suspect then demanded money from an employee then fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies were alerted of the suspect’s description, who then located Moore on westbound Interstate 20 around 11:30 p.m.
Moore stopped for a traffic stop on Broad River Road, and he was reportedly arrested without incident.
Moore was charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen weapon.
He was transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
