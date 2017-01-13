Four women charged with prostitution on North Main

Four women were picked up and charged with prostitution on Wednesday, January 11, on the 5900 block of North Main Street, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a news release.
An undercover operation was conducted after citizen complaints about illicite activities. It’s a small corner of Columbia at the northern end of Colonial Drive with a high concentration of religious facilities in a two square block area, such as Bethel Baptist Church, the Wiley Kennedy Family Life Center, the Full Gospel Word and Worship Center, as well as Life Giving Outreach Ministry. The SC Conference of the NAACP also has an office in the area.
Charged with prostitution were Lashonda Henderson, 29: Tayna Jones, 42; Keyera Robinson, 20; and, Tamara White, 42.
Keyera Robinson was also charged with assault after she allegedly kicked and bit the arresting officer. Tayna Jones faces the additional charge of having an open container in a vehicle after she allegedly opened an alcoholic drink while in an undercover officer’s car.
The four women were being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center Friday evening.
