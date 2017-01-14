Beaten, bloodied woman with demonic name on her chest found in Myrtle Beach hotel

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration Pause

2:30 Postgame reaction from Lower Richland's win over A.C. Flora

0:37 Gearing up for the Natioal Championship parade in Clemson

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

9:56 Frank Martin reacts after win over Tennessee

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

0:30 Viewing party reaction to Westwood High's Principal Cheryl Guy's win on Jeopardy

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship