Beaten, bloodied woman with demonic name on her chest found in Myrtle Beach hotel

A South Carolina man who police say left a 66-year-old woman bloody and beaten with the name of a demon written on her chest has been charged with attempted murder, according to police records.
Chase Clarkston Wall Sr., 33, of Conway initially was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday after the woman was discovered in an Ocean Boulevard hotel room. He was denied bond Friday.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about noon Wednesday to a hotel on the 400 block of North Ocean Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive woman, police said.
When officers discovered her, she was laying on the hotel room bed with trauma to her face and head, and authorities couldn’t wake her, police said. She was taken to the hospital with a broken nose, swelling to the hands and face and multiple cuts and contusions, according to an arrest warrant.
While en route to the hospital, black writing was noticed on the victim’s chest that read “Asmoday,” a police report states.
An online search of “Asmoday” revealed the word is the name of a demon who is the 32nd spirit of Asmoday and said to be a fire-breathing, three-headed, powerful king with the head of a man, bull, and ram along with the tail of a serpent.
Police said they determined Wall forced the woman to take several different medications and induced an overdose, the arrest warrant states.
The victim identified Wall as her attacker, the warrant also says.
“Victim lost consciousness and was left where she would not be found for several hours, bleeding from her face and head while overdosed on several different medications. Based on these facts, there is probable cause to believe the defendant did commit the offense of attempted murder,” the arrest warrant states.
Officers said they identified Wall as the offender in the incident after checking security camera footage inside the hotel, and the video was matched with a jail photo of Wall from earlier in the day when he was arrested in connection with unrelated traffic violations involving the victim’s vehicle, according to the police report.
The victim and suspect are seen on hotel surveillance footage entering the room, according to the warrant. After Wall is seen leaving the room, no one else is seen coming or going to the room until the victim is discovered, authorities said.
Wall was denied bond on the attempted murder charge on Friday, officials with the Myrtle Beach Clerk of Court said.
