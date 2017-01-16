Woman charged after throwing dog from moving car in Spartanburg

A West Virginia woman has been charged with animal cruelty after deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office accused her of throwing a dog from a moving car.
Tracy Nicole Carr, 26, of Charleston, W.V., was charged with ill treatment of an animal after deputies responded to a car parked on I-85 Sunday, according to goupstate.com.
A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states a deputy met with a woman who said she and a man had picked up Carr, and were bringing her back to West Virginia. The woman was Carr’s sister, according to WNCN.com, saying she was driving Carr home after her release from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Carr had a gray and white puppy with her in the back of the car, the report states. The woman told the deputy the dog tried to climb to the front of the car, so she asked Carr to keep it in the backseat, according to goupstate.com.
The woman heard the window roll down before hearing a thud and saw Carr pull her arms back into the vehicle as they drove near mile marker 77, according to the report. The puppy was no longer in the vehicle.
Carr told the deputy the window accidentally rolled down, and the dog jumped out. She then told the deputy she hoped the dog died without feeling any pain, the report states.
The report quotes Carr as saying she “hoped the dog’s head exploded on the ground so that it died without feeling pain.”
An animal control officer came to pick up the dog, which was still alive.
Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson said the puppy was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and had a few bruises and a possible fracture to one of its front legs, according to WNCN.com.
Carr remained in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond Monday afternoon, according to goupstate.com.
A first offense in South Carolina is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of between $100 and $500, according to state code.
South Carolina ranked 45th in The Humane Society’s 2014 ranking of state’s animal protection laws. South Carolina ranked 36th in the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s 2015 rankings of animal protection laws.
