Organizers to hold sister Women’s March in Columbia on Saturday

Downtown Columbia will be the site of a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, with at least sets of organizers calling for a local rally.
The South Carolina Progressive Network is calling for a “mass rally and strategy summit,” in show of support for the Women’s March on Washington. National and local sister rallies call for the protection of women’s rights, safety, health and families.
The local rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., at the Statehouse and will end at noon with a round-table strategy session at the Tin Roof with Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Brett Bursey, director of the Progressive Network.
A separate group – which is also organizing buses for those who want to travel from South Carolina to Washington, D.C., for the national march – is also calling for a rally in Columbia.
The Women's March on Washington - South Carolina said in a Facebook post that it was still working out the details with the national organizers about the local march route and start time.
Hayne Beattie-Gray is one of two organizers who is coordinating how to get the more than 2,000 marchers who have signed up to travel to Washington, D.C., for Saturday’s march, according to a news release.
“This is a women’s rights rally,” said Beattie-Gray in a statement. “A place where our collective voices can make a statement on what is important to us and generations of women to come.”
Buses are scheduled to leave Friday from Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Florence, Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, the release said. They plan to return Saturday night.
