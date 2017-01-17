POLICE: Man harassed ex-wife, stole family dog

Richland County authorities arrested a Lexington County man and returned a beloved dog to its family, Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday in a news release.
After his arrest January 12, William Jerome Clement II, 49, was turned over to Lexington County authorities and charged with domestic violence.
Clement allegedly violated a restraining order by repeatedly showing up at his ex-wife’s home in Lexington County and threatening her. On one uninvited visit he allegedly took the family dog, Peenie, “which devastated the daughter,” Lott said.
In announcing Clement’s arrest, Lott released photos of Pennie reunited with his family.
Clement was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.
