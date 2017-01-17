Are city, county tax breaks for private student dorms legal?

1:11 Keenan vs. Lakewood highlights from MLK Bash Pause

0:54 Rep. Jim Clyburn talks about his friend John Lewis

0:54 Dark Money in the South Carolina State House. What is it?

5:33 Frank Martin talks big week ahead

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

3:02 Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class

1:00 George Rogers: His South Carolina legacy