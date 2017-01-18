Surrender on warrants, minimize jail time Friday at ‘Operation Clean Slate’

Anyone with outstanding arrest warrants in Richland County or the City of Columbia can minimize jail time if they turn themselves in Friday during “Operation Clean Slate.”
The initiative allows anyone who has been charged but not yet arrested to surrender Friday at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Officials say those who surrender can minimize jail time or have the charges dismissed entirely while meeting with magistrates and municipal judges in a relaxed atmosphere.
The event has been held for several years, but this is the first time the Columbia Police Department has participated.
Last year’s event held around Mother’s Day drew more than 60 people to turn themselves in on Richland County warrants that ranged from fraudulent checks to violent crimes, officials have said.
