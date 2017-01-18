Reported home burglary causes lockdown at private school

After suspects were seen running away from a home after a reported break-in, a nearby private school went under lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Old Woodlands Road near Dorn VA Medical Center around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a burglary, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis. The home is about a mile away from Hammond School.
The homeowner told deputies he saw an unknown vehicle at the home and then saw two suspects flee the area.
The Hammond School posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that an incident in the surrounding neighborhood caused them to go under lockdown.
Jackamonis said around 2:30 p.m. that deputies were no longer actively searching for the suspects. She said deputies tried to track them down with “negative results.”
Hammond lifted its lockdown around the time of announcement.
The suspects were described at black males, one wearing a black hoodie and the other wearing a black hoodie with white stripes.
