Members of Cowboys gang admit to being involved in SC shootings

Two members of a street gang called the Cowboys pleaded guilty to a gang-related shooting that led to one person being injured, officials said.
Christopher Sean “Rougish” Brown, 23, of Walterboro pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Matthew Rashaun “Boogie Mac” Jones, 23, of Walterboro pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, the release stated.
Both defendants admitted their involvement and membership in the Cowboys street gang, which has been operating in South Carolina since at least 2009, officials reported.
Brown and Jones told officials they fired multiple shots May 30, 2013 at a residence where suspected members of a rival gang, the Dooley Hill gang, were believed to reside, according to the DOJ.
Jones also admitted to officials that in May 12, 2011, he shot at a person he believed was an associate of a rival gang that had an ongoing dispute with the Cowboys. This led to a retaliatory May 14 shooting, where an innocent bystander was shot and injured, the DOJ reported.
Brown, Jones and seven others were indicted Feb. 9. 2016.
The DOJ reported members of the Cowboys show their allegiance by wearing red, white and blue clothing, including depictions of the American flag. Members also flash hand-signs in the shape of a “b” and sometimes have tattoos that say “Cowboy(s)” or “GMC,” the release stated.
Comments