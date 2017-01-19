Suspect in 5 Richland Co. store robberies could be charged in more, officials say

Richland County deputies have arrested a man accused in five store robberies – including one store that was robbed twice – and say he may face charges in additional cases.
Chico Jermaine Bell, 43, was arrested Wednesday at a home on the 1200 block of Gregg Street, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He is charged with three counts of strong-armed robbery, and officials say he may be charged with additional crimes.
Deputies say Bell robbed the Dollar General on the 7900 block of Wilson Boulevard on Dec. 12. During that incident, Bell pretended to purchase an item from the business and took cash from the register when the employee opened the drawer, according to officials.
Bell is accused of robbing the Circle K on the 3000 block of Broad River Road on Dec. 13, again snatching cash from the drawer while pretending to buy something from the store, deputies said.
Officials say Bell again robbed the Dollar General on Wilson Boulevard on Jan. 3 by taking cash from the drawer. The Sheriff’s Department crime lab recovered some latent fingerprints from the scene that belonged to Bell.
Columbia police have charged Bell with the robberies of the Family Dollar on the 3000 block of Farrow Road on Dec. 18 and the Exxon gas station on the 300 block of Greystone Boulevard on Dec. 21, according to a release. He is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A police spokesperson said detectives are trying to determine if Bell is connected to similar armed robberies in the city.
Sheriff Leon Lott said Bell is suspected in a string of strong-armed robberies in Richland County and throughout Columbia, Forest Acres and West Columbia, for which he could face additional charges.
Comments