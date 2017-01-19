Columbia police getting settled in new Bluff Road annex

The Columbia Police Department has room to breathe and grow after moving several of its divisions, including evidence storage, to a new 58,000-square-foot annex on Bluff Road.
The former Miller beer distribution center at 715 Bluff Road now houses the department’s evidence and property storage, crime scene investigations, special victims and supply units.
“When we were selecting a facility, we wanted to be able to find a place that met our immediate needs but also allowed us to grow,” Chief Skip Holbrook said. “We increased our storage space 102 percent with this move.”
The City Council in 2014 approved leasing the 58,188-square-foot building for $1.3 million and spending $1.2 million to equip it. According to a briefing note from the department, the total cost to outfit the facility for law enforcement use was $1,325,546, of which the police department provided $114,656.
The evidence and property unit began its move last January, followed by the bomb techs, crime scene investigations unit and other investigative teams. The department completed the move last month.
“It’s been kind of a staggered move-in for various units and equipment,” Holbrook said.
The front portion of the facility houses office space for detectives, victim advocates and lab testing, as well as interview rooms wired for audio and video recording.
The property and evidence storage area of the facility, which is just under 13,300 square feet, is climate-controlled and includes special storage for drugs, guns and biohazard materials. Holbrook said an assessment after he became chief in 2014 showed that the agency had exceeded its storage capacity in the basement of headquarters.
“With most basements, they’re damp, there’s not good airflow,” he said. “In my opinion, that contributed to some of our issues with evidence storage.”
The department has around 120,000 pieces of evidence on hand, from jewelery to vehicles, according to Holbrook. Some items can be auctioned, returned to the owner or destroyed after a case is disposed. “Most major-crime evidence is held on forever,” Holbrook said.
Also included in the annex is indoor storage for the agency’s special vehicles and large equipment, which were formerly stored outside, Holbrook said.
“It’s centralized our ability to house people and equipment in one place,” he said, “where before we were strung out all over the city, and oftentimes in inadequate space.”
Comments