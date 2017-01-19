Ex-USC coach sentenced on child porn charges

A former University of South Carolina assistant soccer coach has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Roberto “Bert” Molinary Jr., 51, was sentenced Tuesday, after pleading guilty to the charge on June 1. Once he serves his time in prison, Molinary, of Columbia, will have to register as a sex offender, participate in a sex offender treatment program, submit to random polygraph examinations and refrain from contact with minors without approval, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Molinary worked at USC as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer team when a coworker spotted pornography on his work laptop and told officials. Molinary quit when confronted. The laptop was then turned over to agents at the State Law Enforcement Division. Agents found Molinary had created an account on Meetme.com pretending to be a 16-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The former coach interacted with 14- to 16-year-old girls in hopes of getting them to share pictures or video of the girls naked or performing sex acts, the release said. Molinary made “friends” with more than 1,550 minors and participated in almost 9,000 emails with teen girls. Child pornography, involving minors under 12 year old, was also found at Molinary’s home computer, the release said.
In addition to SLED, the U.S.C. Police Department and FBI investigated the case, and assistant United States attorney Bill Day handled the prosecution.
Molinary worked as part of USC’s coaching staff from 2005 to 2012. He was also a recruiting coordinator at USC. Molinary graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1984.
He worked as a head coach at Hampden-Sydney College, a private, liberal arts college for men in Virginia, before joining USC. He was also head coach for the 1992, 1994 and 1996 South Carolina boys Olympic development team.
Staff writer John Monk contributed to this story.
