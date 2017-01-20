Locals turn themselves in to minimize jail time with ‘Operation Clean Slate’

People with outstanding warrants have been turning themselves in Friday to minimize their chances of going to jail through a program called “Operation Clean Slate.”
The effort, spearheaded by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department, aims to help people who are facing charges but have not been arrested or have not turned themselves in.
The event – held at the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church on Farrow Road,– runs through 5 p.m. There is a magistrate and municipal judge on site, said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Those who had turned themselves in early on in the event were not taken to jail.
“It’s already been successful,” Lott said.
Lott said there was also an event on Thursday that helped those who qualify for having their charges expunged to learn more about the process. Those have been found not guilty of a charge, or had a case discharged or dismissed, can have their criminal record wiped, as if it never happened, through the process.
On Saturday, there will also be a job fair at the same location, Lott said. Representatives from Wal-Mart, Verizon Wireless, Stanley Steemer and Waffle House will be at the fair.
It’s the third time an event like “Operation Clean Slate” is held. During a 2016 event held around Mother’s Day, more than 60 people turned themselves in on warrants for Richland County that ranged from fraudulent checks to violent crimes.
Like in previous events, some people came to turn themselves in on Friday only to learn they had no outstanding warrants.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
