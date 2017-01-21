Man shot to death near Columbia International University

A man was shot to death Friday night near Columbia International University in Richland County, deputies say.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead with a gunshot wound in his upper body when Richland County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene in the 6500 block of Camelot Street around 9 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak.
The residential neighborhood where the shooting happened is in the Denny Terrace area off Monticello Road.
Deputies were looking into a possible suspect Friday night, Jasak said, but the investigation was still preliminary.
