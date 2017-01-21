1 teen killed, 2 arrested after police say they were caught with stolen SUV

One young man is dead and two teens face charges after police say they were caught driving a stolen vehicle and tried to get away.
Columbia police say a trio of teenagers were seen inside a stolen 2005 Dodge Durango SUV speeding on Lakeside Drive on Thursday.
The Durango led a trailing officer through several neighborhoods before speeding up toward a dead end on Courtridge Street, police say.
Then all three men inside the vehicle jumped out while it was moving, police say. The Durango landed in the woods.
Djon D’Angelo McDaniel, 18, was hit by the moving vehicle when he jumped from it, according to police. He died from his injuries early Friday morning, said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
The two other occupants, 19-year-old Teron Demarquis Weston and a 17-year-old, were arrested after a foot chase and are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
The 17-year-old also had outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with another vehicle stolen this month. He also has been charged with conspiracy and grand larceny.
Comments