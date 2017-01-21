Crime & Courts

Security officer stabbed at bar near Columbia Place mall overnight Saturday

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A security officer was stabbed at a bar near Columbia after a fight broke out early Saturday morning, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. at My Place Bar and Grill in the 7700 block of Claudia Drive, near Columbia Place mall off Parklane Road.

Deputies say a fight took place at the bar, and one person became combative with a security officer working there.

The security officer was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies say.

One person has been detained by the sheriff’s department in connection with the stabbing.

