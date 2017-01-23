Crime & Courts

January 23, 2017 11:42 AM

Troopers working collision involving S.C. prison transport van

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Troopers are investigating a minor collision in Richland County involving a prisoner transport van.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. Monday on Powell Road near Farrow Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol. A S.C. Department of Corrections transport van carrying inmates from Manning Correctional Institution was stopped, and an SUV was stopped behind it.

The SUV pulled forward, rear-ending the transport van, Jones said. No injuries were reported, and the collision caused minor damage.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the nine inmates inside the van were a public works labor crew en route to work.

Jones said the inmates were taken to a hospital for examination as a precaution.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos