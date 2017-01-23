Troopers working collision involving S.C. prison transport van

Troopers are investigating a minor collision in Richland County involving a prisoner transport van.
The collision happened just after 8 a.m. Monday on Powell Road near Farrow Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol. A S.C. Department of Corrections transport van carrying inmates from Manning Correctional Institution was stopped, and an SUV was stopped behind it.
The SUV pulled forward, rear-ending the transport van, Jones said. No injuries were reported, and the collision caused minor damage.
A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the nine inmates inside the van were a public works labor crew en route to work.
Jones said the inmates were taken to a hospital for examination as a precaution.
Comments