Public safety panel sets deadline for agencies seeking aid for police body cameras

The state panel overseeing the distribution of awards for law enforcement body-worn cameras has set a deadline for this year’s requests.
During its meeting on Monday, the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council set a May 1 deadline for applications from law enforcement agencies that want to receive money to buy cameras. Officials expect to dole out $2.4 million for fiscal year 2017-18.
Only 169 agencies applied to receive state funds to buy body cameras for fiscal year 2016-2017. There are more than 300 law enforcement agencies in the state.
Despite having roughly half of the agencies ask for cash, the requests totaled $13.8 million, more than double than $5.8 provided by the legislature.
Not all agencies have spent the grants they’ve received yet. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon is seeking the go-ahead to use $67,000 in state aid to acquire 60 cameras for deputies, the first step in a five-year phase-in.
His department is the last major law enforcement agency in the Columbia area without cameras.
Staff writer Tim Flach contributed to this story.
