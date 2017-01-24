Richland Co. patrol car damaged during Tuesday pursuit

A Richland County patrol car had minor damage after a collision during the pursuit of a domestic violence suspect Tuesday, according to officials.
Deputies responded early Tuesday to a domestic violence call on the 900 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to Deputy Katelyn Jasak, a sheriff’s spokesperson. The victim had non-life threatening injuries to the upper body. The suspect, who has not been identified, had fled before deputies arrived but drove past the home while officers were still there.
The suspect led deputies in a short pursuit that ended at Trotter Road and Crestmore Drive, where he fled on foot into the wood line, Jasak said. After the suspect exited the vehicle, it rolled backward and struck a patrol car, causing minor damage to the cruiser.
