Deputies seeking vehicle in shooting at Richland Co. nightclub

Authorities need help in tracking down four suspects in a shooting at a Richland County club earlier this month.
The male suspects are wanted in connection with the Jan. 14 shooting at LaRoice Gentlemen’s Club on the 100 block of Carrie Anderson Road.
Deputies have said the men were kicked out of the club by security, and that a verbal altercation ensued in the parking lot. The four suspects got into a newer model gray Jeep Wrangler and fired multiple shots at the club’s employees as they sped out of the parking lot, officials said.
There were no reports of injuries, but multiple vehicles in the parking lot were damaged during the gunfire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the gray Jeep is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments