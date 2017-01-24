Dashcam video shows suspected gangsters fleeing from officers on I-20

A dashboard camera rolled during a Saturday night high-speed chase that led to the arrest of a gang member.
The video shows law enforcement vehicles pursuing a Honda SUV on Interestate 20, which the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported was stolen.
The driver of the vehicle then suddenly turns on his left blinker and pulls over to the left and stops.
Four people were shown on camera jumping out of the left side of the vehicle, jumping over a barrier and running into opposite lanes of traffic. Another person was shown fleeing from the right side of the SUV.
KCSO reported deputies recovered a fully-loaded pistol from the vehicle, and another suspect dropped a revolver in the roadway.
Deputies were able to apprehend the suspected driver, 23-year-old Jacquel Dimitri Sumter of Columbia. Deputies believe Sumter is a gang member.
