Crime & Courts

January 24, 2017 4:09 PM

Weapons stolen from Sumter pawn shop, man and woman sought

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

SUMTER, SC

Sumter Police released surveillance video Tuesday of an early morning break-in at the Top Dollar Pawn Shop on McCray’s Mill Road in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects.

Around 4 am, Friday, January 20, a man and woman were photographed outside the pawn shop at 1961 McCray’s Mill Road. When police responded to an alarm at the business they discovered that an undetermined number of firearms had been taken.

If you know the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can be given under the condition of anonymity by calling Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspected gang members jump out of moving car during high speed chase

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos