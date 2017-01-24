Weapons stolen from Sumter pawn shop, man and woman sought

Sumter Police released surveillance video Tuesday of an early morning break-in at the Top Dollar Pawn Shop on McCray’s Mill Road in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects.
Around 4 am, Friday, January 20, a man and woman were photographed outside the pawn shop at 1961 McCray’s Mill Road. When police responded to an alarm at the business they discovered that an undetermined number of firearms had been taken.
If you know the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can be given under the condition of anonymity by calling Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
