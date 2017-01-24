Blythewood 20-year-old killed Tuesday in Lexington County crash

A 20-year-old Blythewood woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening on US 378 at Clubside Drive when she pulled out in front of another vehicle.
The woman, identified as Autumn Victoria Joiner by Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher, died on the scene from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, Fisher said.
Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Joiner failed to yield right-of-way when she pulled out of Clubside Drive onto US 378 in front of a westbound 2001 Dodge Durango, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday night.
An autopsy to determine exact cause of death will be conducted on Wednesday. Joiner was not wearing a seat belt, Fisher said.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
