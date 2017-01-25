Holiday break-ins spike around USC

Sam Scott spent several minutes staring at the destruction inside his rental home after returning to Columbia following the Christmas holiday.
“Ransacked everything,” the 20-year-old USC student said of the house in the Old Shandon neighborhood. “You can tell they just took their time, they went through everything.”
Scott’s home, which he rents with roommates, was one of 19 that were burglarized in Old Shandon between Dec. 1 and Jan. 10, according to numbers provided by the Columbia Police Department. That’s up from five burglaries in the neighborhood during the same period the year before.
Holiday burglaries and larcenies also increased in other neighborhoods near the USC campus and popular with students. Rosewood saw five burglaries compared to three last year, while larcenies fell from 14 to 12. Shandon had four burglaries during both holiday periods, but larcenies doubled from seven to 14. Burglaries in University Hill inched downward from three to two, while larcenies remained the same, at four.
The total number of burglaries and larcenies in all four neighborhoods increased from 43 to 67 this year.
Columbia police have stepped up patrols in the neighborhoods since the burglaries, according to Capt. Christopher Roberts of the agency’s South Region. That includes additional bike patrols during the day and more patrol cars at night.
“A lot of times, we’ll see things migrate,” he said. “Some neighborhoods will have some significant issues one year. We’ll go in there and put together some efforts and then we’ll see a reduction.”
Most homes had electronics stolen from them, Roberts said. Arrests have been made in other property crimes in the Old Shandon neighborhood, located just north of Devine Street above Five Points.
Detectives are trying to determine if those suspects are linked to any of the holiday burglaries.
Property crimes usually increase during the holidays, Roberts said. The department tries to anticipate that with suppression operations that include overtime positions to place more officers in shopping and residential areas.
Roberts said police can’t determine how many burglary victims were students away on break, or if students were targeted. But Derek Riley, who’s lived in Old Shandon since 1993 and leads the neighborhood association, said the area has become more heavily occupied by students and renters in recent years.
“Whenever there are breaks, it’s pretty obvious there’s nobody around,” he said.
Riley stood in the middle of Lee Street and took a photo one day during the holidays to show how empty the neighborhood is during breaks. In the picture, no cars are visible along the sides of the street or in the driveways.
“If you drive by there at any other time during the day, the streets are full,” he said.
Kathryn Fenner, president of the University Hill neighborhood association, was happy burglaries were low in her neighborhood but knew property crimes had increased in other areas.
“Anecdotally, the student properties would get heavily burgled on the Christmas break,” she said of the Greene Street-anchored University Hill.
USC police now patrol part of University Hill along with Columbia police. Fenner believes that, along with “more active” landlords, is helping keep burglaries down there.
Few renters are involved with the neighborhood associations, and Riley said the tenants in the rental properties change every year, making it difficult to maintain email addresses and contact with residents.
Relations between renters and homeowners in some areas near campus have been prickly in recent years, with renters in traditional single-family neighborhoods increasing as homeowners have left, and the remaining homeowners complaining about rowdy parties and untidy rental properties.
Riley says it’s a double-edge sword for permanent residents, because when students leave for break, the dark and quiet streets are more appealing to criminals.
“Despite our frustrations with student behavior during the semester, the flip side is also problematic when there’s no eyes and ears during the break,” Riley said. “Of course, emptiness is some sort of invitation to a crime of opportunity.”
Maggie Witkoski is retired and moved to Old Shandon last summer after living in Hampton Leas for 28 years. She was surprised by the spike in burglaries around the holidays.
But, “with college kids, you get to know their cars, you know when they’re coming and going and you can tell when the house is empty,” she said.
Montague Totten said the Lee Street home he rents with two roommates was burglarized one day in 2015. He still likes living in Old Shandon.
“During the day, it’s fine. It’s peaceful, it’s quiet,” said Totten, 25. “There’s a bit of apprehension when it comes to leaving valuables in the house” over winter break.
Scott says the students who live on Lee Street are close to one another. He knows of at least two other houses nearby that were burglarized during the holidays.
“We all kind of suffered through this together,” he said. “It was Christmas season for the robbers as well.”
HOLIDAY BREAK-INS, PROPERTY THEFTS
Burglaries, which are home break-ins, and larcenies, property thefts that don’t involve home break-ins, were up this past holiday season in neighborhoods around the University of South Carolina. Here are Columbia Police Department numbers from Dec. 1 to Jan. 10 from this past holiday and the same period the year before.
SHANDON
Burglaries: 4 in 2016; 4 in 2015
Larceny*: 14 in 2016; 7 in 2015
Total property crimes in 2016: 18
OLD SHANDON
Burglaries: 19 in 2016; 5 in 2015
Larceny*: 7 in 2016; 3 in 2015
Total property crimes in 2016: 26
ROSEWOOD
Burglaries: 5 in 2016; 3 in 2015
Larceny*: 12 in 2016; 14 in 2015
Total property crimes in 2016: 17
UNIVERSITY HILL
Burglaries: 2 in 2016; 3 in 2015
Larceny*: 4 in 2016; 4 in 2015
Total property crimes in 2016: 6
TOTALS
Property crimes in those neighborhoods, 2016: 67
Property crimes in those neighborhoods, 2015: 43
* LARCENY includes all incidents of theft from a motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts, pick-pocketing, purse snatching, shoplifting, theft from an outbuilding, theft from a coin-operated device
