3 charged in fatal Richland County drug deal, shooting

Three people, including a husband and wife, were charged in last week’s fatal shooting in the Denny Terrace area that officials say was the result of a botched drug deal.
Antonio Green Jr., 30, was charged with murder, obstructing justice and conspiracy to distribute marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Porchia Nicole Green, 25, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and Roosevelt Durham Jr., 28, was charged with murder and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
The suspects were charged in connection with the fatal Jan. 20 shooting of Benjamin Johnson, 37, who was gunned down on Camelot Street in the Denny Terrace area, according to officials.
Sheriff Leon Lott said the Greens and Durham met with Johnson the night of Jan. 20 to purchase marijuana from Johnson. During that meeting, an altercation occurred and Johnson was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives recovered a handgun, drugs and scales from the scene where Johnson was shot, Lott said.
The Sheriff’s Department, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested the Greens on Wednesday at a relative’s home in Rock Hill, Lott said. Durham was arrested Thursday at a home in Hopkins.
