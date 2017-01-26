Lexington County road reopened after barricaded suspect surrenders

Deputies have cleared the scene where a West Columbia-area man barricaded himself in a home Thursday.
Lexington County deputies tweeted around noon that they were serving an arrest warrant Thursday at a home on the 300 block of Shelton Road when they received no response.
Deputies said they negotiated with a “wanted subject” who barricaded himself in the house and had to close down Shelton Road.
They identified the man as 37-year-old Brandom Trammell Sulton. Sulton is wanted on federal drug charges, deputies reported.
Sulton came out of the home and “surrendered peacefully” after 1 p.m. He is in custody, and around 1:30 deputies cleared the scene of the incident.
Based on information from the scene, deputies believed the man was by himself in the home.
Deputies reported no one was injured during the incident.
