January 27, 2017 8:31 AM

Man hospitalized after being shot near Millwood Avenue

By Jane Moon Dail

COLUMBIA, SC

A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot multiple times, officials said.

Columbia police reported a man was shot while walking along the 900 block of Tree Street near Millwood Avenue and Gervais Street.

Police reported the incident around 6 a.m. Friday but did not specify when it actually occurred.

The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said investigators continue to determine a motive and gather information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.

