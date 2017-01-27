Lexington man arrested on child porn charges

A Lexington man is accused of spreading child pornography on the internet, officials reported.
Jereme Michael Bowman, 27, was charged with one county of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
If convicted of the felony charge, Bowman could spend up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators believe Bowman was involved in downloading and distributing child pornography on the internet.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, arrested Bowman.
Investigators with Wilson’s office assisted with the investigation.
