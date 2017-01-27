Fake $100 bills possibly from China found in Newberry County

Two students are in custody, and other people are being sought, after a Newberry County School Resource Officer got wind of some fake $100 bills with Chinese writing on them being passed around.
Authorities discovered a stash of $4,500 in “not extremely good quality” fake bills, “but we believe there’s more out there,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.
Area businesses were warned Friday.
Although the quality of the counterfeit is not very good, a business that is busy or that does not have good lighting, such as a bar, might accept these bills, Foster warned.
The bills resemble the new U.S. currency series that features a blue band, feather quill and Liberty Bell on the front. The printing is good, Foster said, but the bills have faint pink Chinese writing on the front and back. He believes they probably originated in China.
At this point, no businesses have reported receiving any of the fake money, he said.
The students told authorities that they had ordered the counterfeit money online, but they did not say how much they paid for the bogus bills or even how they paid for them, Foster said.
“They aren’t being completely truthful,” Foster said.
Was this an honest mistake by some young people? Authorities don’t think so.
Foster said the students will face charges.
“If their story is true, you can’t just go on the Internet and order money,” he said.
The sheriff’s department has notified the U.S. Secret Service.
Anyone having information or receiving such bills is urged to contact the department at (803) 321-2222.
