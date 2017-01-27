Building a better cop? Lawmakers, officers, activists say SC needs to do it right now

Increased scrutiny and higher expectations for law enforcement officers across the country following clashes between police and the communities they patrol have South Carolina’s top brass pushing for changes at the state’s police academy.
The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy has requested from the Legislature an additional $1.5 million in their annual budget to psychologically test incoming cadets and to increase the amount of time trainees spend at the academy to 15 weeks from 12.
Extra training is critical to making cops better at solving problems, de-escalating tense situations and simply talking to people, lawmakers, officers and activists agree. And they say South Carolina needs to act now.
The budget request, lauded by local law enforcement officials and legislators, comes as the academy’s chief, Jackie Swindler, settles into his new role as director. Swindler said times have changed – and so has policing.
Citizens want their officers to be vetted as thoroughly as possible, Swinder said. The academy is responding to those national requests and trends.
“I just think it’s so important for people to realize that this is where all law enforcement starts,” Swindler said. “If we can teach the candidates the things they need to know ... then you’re going to set the tone for their career to be much more successful in the way that we deal with people.”
State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said the academy has already previously increased the training period from nine to 12 weeks. But more training is still needed, he said.
“The law enforcement community supports the entire academy agenda when it comes to expanding training,” Keel said. “There are just things that we can’t accomplish in 12 weeks.”
Yet, the price tag could prove a speed bump to the academy’s expansion. Budget-writing legislators have warned that the 2017-18 state spending plan looks tight. But law enforcement leaders say the cost is a worth it.
“If there’s a high-liability incident that costs your municipality millions of dollars based on the actions of somebody who hasn’t been vetted properly, are you really getting a return on your investment by not embracing the psychological concept on the front end,” said Skip Holbrook, police chief for the Columbia Police Department.
“I would argue that it just takes one, and then (we see) the damage that the entire profession suffers,” Holbrook added. “We’ve all seen it first hand.”
‘NOT SOLDIERS’
Longtime Columbia-area activist Kevin Gray said part of the problem is based on officers’ mentality; too many of them believe that they’re engaged in a battle with community they are meant to serve.
“A lot of them believe they’re paramilitary units, and that’s wrong, because that’s not what they are,” Gray said. “They’re not soldiers, and our communities are not battlefields. There is no war against them.”
Gray said he would be supportive of any effort that would help officers recognize the significance of having a good relationship with the community.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, also said de-escalation should be a priority. He said it’s what he preaches when he speaks to young officers.
“You don’t always have to fight someone,” Rutherford said. “It’s OK to wait for backup before you engage. These things save lives, and they don’t put officers’ lives in jeopardy.”
Rutherford said he supports the academy’s proposals. He said he just hopes the General Assembly can find the money to make sure citizens are protected.
PSYCH TESTING
Not all of South Carolina’s law enforcement agencies test their officers psychologically before handing them a gun and a badge.
Large agencies – including the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department – test all law enforcement officers.
But most of the state’s law enforcement agencies are significantly smaller and can’t afford the estimated $350 price tag per test for each candidate. The academy’s proposed testing initiative aims to close that gap.
Agency officials estimate that testing cadets before they make it to the academy could slash the failure rate of trainees by half, from 20 percent to 10 percent.
“If you’re sound mentally and more mature and prepared, I think your success rate would be better if you don’t come (to the academy) with emotional issues and other drama going on,” Swindler said.
Under the academy’s proposal, smaller law enforcement agencies would have the ability to send candidates who have received a conditional job offer to approved psychologists in their area before starting the academy. Agencies would then submit an invoice to the academy for reimbursement, Swindler said.
But the state’s roughly $8 billion general fund budget has been referred to by legislators on the House’s budget-writing panel as “lean.” It would cost $550,400 to conduct psychological testing, Swindler said.
Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, serves as the chairman of the House’s budget-writing panel that works on the requests of law enforcement agencies. From his own personal experience as a former police officer, Pitts said psychological testing of all would-be officers should be done as quickly as possible.
Pitts recalled that the academy used to test its candidates but did away with it when the state was faced with a tough budget year around 2008. He said he hoped to make its return one of his goals for the upcoming year’s budget.
“It should be a priority in the budget, because law enforcement has become so complex in the past decade,” Pitts said. “We can’t afford to make a mistake.”
TRAINING
Pitts could not make that same assertion about allocating the money it would take to expand training.
While facing of a tight budget, legislators still have to tackle a plan that fixes the state’s roads, he said. There’s also what Pitts called a “dark cloud” with the state’s pension system.
“I don’t think it’s feasible this year,” said Pitts of the expansion.
Expanding training by three weeks to 15 weeks would cost $964,840. The national average is 18 weeks, Swindler said.
Those additional three weeks would be spent on problem-solving and scenario-based training, he said. Cadets would have a greater opportunity to put into practice what they’ve learned in the classroom.
Would-be officers would also be taught how to better communicate with potential victims and suspects.
“I think one of the most the difficult things for that new candidate is understanding that you can’t go on a call and text the person and say, ‘Hey, what were you and your spouse fighting about,’” Swindler said. “You want to actually look at someone, talk to them and communicate without having to text someone.”
Another issue instructors face is dealing with young cadets who have never been physically touched anyone or have anyone touch them in an aggressive manner, Swindler said. They have to be taught how to respond and how not take verbal attacks personally.
LOCALS REAX
Much of the academy’s proposals, however, are already addressed by the area’s large law enforcement agencies.
After a series of protests erupted in Columbia and nationwide in the summer of 2016, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced they were committed to re-evaluating their agencies’ force policies and procedures.
To accomplish their promise, Holbrook said his agency has emphasized to its officers the sanctity of life.
“We want to use every option available before we have to get to applying deadly force,” Holbrook said.
Other policy changes include: requiring officers to render aid to anyone who is injured as a result of force; prohibiting the use of a stun gun on someone who is running away; and asserting that there is a duty for an officer to intervene if another has lost control or has done something wrong.
Meanwhile, at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies now undergo “Guardian vs. Warrior” training, where officers are taught de-escalation tactics and to change their mindset, Lott said.
“We’re training officers that you don’t have to be a warrior all the time when you’re dealing with people,” Lott said. “(The job) is dangerous, and sometimes you have to be a warrior. But the majority of the time you don’t. You’re a guardian.”
Deputies also review and discuss bad and questionable shootings that happen elsewhere in hopes of preventing similar incidents from happening here, Lott said.
Despite having their own initiatives, both Holbrook and Lott said they support the academy’s efforts. The result would be better-trained officers, Lott said.
“It’s money, but our legislators have to look at what’s a priority,” Lott said. “Having well-trained, professionally trained police officers, is that a priority in this state? I think that after some of the incidents that we’ve see in Charleston and in Columbia, yeah, it’s worth that money.”
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
Local policy changes
Columbia Police Department:
▪ Emphasis on the sanctity of life
▪ Prohibiting the use of a stun gun on a subject that’s running away
▪ Requiring that aid is rendered when the use of force causes an injury
▪ Asserting the duty of an officer to intervene
▪ Having two officers as de-escalation trainers
Richland County Sheriff’s Department:
▪ Initiated “Guardian vs. Warrior” training, which focuses on:
1. Changing mindset of deputies by teaching them they are mostly guardians, and not warriors
2. De-escalating situations before they reach the point of having to use lethal force
▪ Reviewing and discussing bad and questionable shootings and other incidents elsewhere to prevent them from happening locally
