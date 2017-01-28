After causing a ruckus, man fired assault rifle and fled Hopkins home, deputies say

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia Pause

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

1:25 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

1:25 Protest along Albemarle Rd.

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

1:49 Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on in-house investigations on officer involved shootings

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility