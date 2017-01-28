After causing a ruckus, man fired assault rifle and fled Hopkins home, deputies say

A man fired an assault rifle and caused a ruckus in a Hopkins home Friday night, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say.
Christopher Tyree Anderson, 24, is charged with pointing and presenting a weapon, firing a gun into a dwelling and malicious injury to property.
Deputies say Anderson – who stands 7 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds – walked into a home on Ault Road in Hopkins around 9:30 p.m. Friday, demanded victims’ cellphones and started breaking things in the home.
He fired an assault rifle at the ceiling and pointed the gun at another person who walked into the home, deputies say.
Anderson fired the gun multiple times as he fled the home, according to deputies. He was arrested about half a mile away on Acie Avenue.
No one was injured, deputies say.
Anderson was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Saturday morning.
