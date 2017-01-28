Masked suspects sought in Leesburg Road home break-in

Two masked suspects broke into a home, fired a gun and fled the area Friday night, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say.
Three victims were inside the home in the 3900 block of Leesburg Road in Hopkins when the suspects broke in around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. The suspects, dressed in black and wearing masks, fired a gun into the home before fleeing the area, deputies say.
No arrests have been made in connection with the break-in.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
