2 sought in robbery of W. Columbia bank Monday

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed TD Bank on Augusta Road in West Columbia Monday morning.
About 11 a.m., two men -- one armed with a handgun -- entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, West Columbia Police said. The suspects were described by police as two black males wearing gray hooded sweatshorts, black masks and black gloves. They were of average height and build, police said.
The robbers escaped in a white, four-door Volkswagen Jetta with a sun roof and a black and red paper license tag, police said.
Surveillance cameras captured photos of the men inside the bank and in a car leaving the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME- SC.
