Columbia’s Chief Skip Holbrook hopes police initiatives will counter loss of trust

When he became Columbia police chief three years ago, Skip Holbrook knew he faced challenges of upgrading staff, buildings, quality and morale.
“We were a department still reeling from a leadership void, instability and questionable conduct,” Holbrook, 52, told the Columbia Rotary Club at its Monday lunch meeting. In 2014, Holbrook became the ninth capital city police chief in seven years. “I knew a lot of eyes were on me.”
But, Holbrook told Rotarians, “What I didn’t know that just around the corner were some of the most challenging times in law enforcement history.”
A white S.C. trooper shot and wounded an African-American motorist outside Columbia, and in North Charleston, a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed African-American man. The state also was shaken by the 2015 Charleston church massacre and the demonstrations over the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House grounds. Columbia was hit by the 2015 flood, and then two area officers were killed – one by an assailant’s bullet, one in a traffic incident.
Although his 380-officer department’s performance has been exceptional, Holbrook said, widely circulated videos of police shootings and killings of African-Americans have led to a massive distrust of law enforcement.
“Along the way throughout these events, we lost the trust and legitimacy we really took for granted,” he said. “Today’s social media has led honest mistakes by a few to be viewed by the whole world. ... Frankly speaking, we have made mistakes, and we haven’t always gotten it right.”
To work for more effective policing, Holbrook said the Columbia Police Department is now part of a national initiative to upgrade police procedures, training and technology and to have better, more open relations with the community. The Columbia department is one of 15 law agencies in the nation whose techniques on better policing are being studied to eventually provide a model “toolkit” to help all agencies to improve themselves, he said.
Problems the department is dealing with, Holbrook said, are guns – “not a night that goes by when we don’t have gunfire in the city, often with someone being hit” – and the large numbers of mentally ill homeless downtown, who can fight with officers.
Holbrook said initiatives his department is taking include:
▪ Adding more than 480 surveillance cameras in different parts of the city, in addition to hundreds already in use.
▪ Requiring all officers to wear bullet-proof vests while on duty.
▪ Mandating all interrogations of violent crime suspects be recorded on video.
▪ Having all police cars equipped with emergency first aid kits that include tourniquets and blood-clotting agents. Already, one officer’s life has been saved by the kits.
The department is also making sure officers learn how to de-escalate situations instead of using deadly force.
Many of these tragic incidents that law enforcement is involved in, they really could have been avoided,” Holbrook said.
Comments