Man shot in his Lexington County home dies

A Lexington County man who was shot in his home earlier this month has died, officials reported.
David “John Jr.” Washington, 57, of Sumter Street in the West Columbia area was initially injured when multiple shots were fired into his home Jan. 8, according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington had been hospitalized until his death Friday.
Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon he believes several people have information that could provide detectives a major break in the case.
“Detectives have been working hard on this case since it happened,” Koon said. “We canvassed the neighborhood that morning and have been developing and following leads ever since.”
Koon encouraged people who have information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers.
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC, texting “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Those who leave anonymous tips can earn up to $1,000 in reward money.
