Election official arrested, accused of trying to influence voters

A Sumter election official is accused of trying to influence voters during last year’s elections, according to officials.
Sara H. Benenhaley, 64, of Sumter was charged with willful neglect or corrupt conduct by officers other than election managers, according to a news release from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
If found guilty of the misdemeanor, Benenhaley could face a fine of up to $500 or three years in prison.
Benenhaley was acting as a Sumter County Election Commission polling official during the primary and runoff elections June 14 and 28.
SLED is accusing her of using her position to instruct or coerce voters to vote for a particular candidate.
The release did not state which particular candidate Benenhaley is accused of trying to help.
SLED reported it investigated this case at the request of the Sumter Police Department.
