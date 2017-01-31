Robber wearing surgical mask threatens pharmacy, steals painkillers

A suspected armed robber caught on camera wearing a surgical mask stole painkillers from a pharmacy last week, officials reported.
A suspect walked into Rite Aid, 8921 Two Notch Road, around 1 p.m. Jan. 24, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect reportedly presented a note to an employee in the pharmacy section of the business stating he had a gun.
The suspect demanded Oxycodone pills and fled the business with an unknown amount of the prescription painkillers.
Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a straw hat, a surgical mask and black gloves.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
