Crime & Courts

January 31, 2017 2:54 PM

Robber wearing surgical mask threatens pharmacy, steals painkillers

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A suspected armed robber caught on camera wearing a surgical mask stole painkillers from a pharmacy last week, officials reported.

A suspect walked into Rite Aid, 8921 Two Notch Road, around 1 p.m. Jan. 24, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect reportedly presented a note to an employee in the pharmacy section of the business stating he had a gun.

The suspect demanded Oxycodone pills and fled the business with an unknown amount of the prescription painkillers.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a straw hat, a surgical mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos