Sumter judge wins SC Supreme Court post

Judge George “Buck” James, 56, of Sumter, will become South Carolina’s newest Supreme Court justice.
James’ opponent, Judge Diane Goodstein, 61, of St. George, has dropped out of the race, according to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission. Goodstein has been a judge 19 years.
Candidates for justice gather pledges of support from the state’s 170 lawmakers in the General Assembly. Goodstein’s dropping out before the vote, scheduled for noon Wednesday, is an acknowledgment that James, who has been a judge 11 years, had gathered a decided majority of firm commitments.
James will be elected by acclamation Wednesday in a joint session of the Legislature.
The court has five members. The vacancy was created by the elevation of justice Don Beatty to chief justice after the retirement of Costa Pleciones.
