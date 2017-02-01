Suspects scurry after gun fired during Dollar General armed robbery

Deputies are searching for two suspects accused of armed robbery and shooting off a gun in a Dollar General store.
Two suspects walked into Dollar General, 6246 Two Notch Road, around 7 p.m. Jan. 22, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspects then reportedly presented a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
Surveillance video cameras captured the incident, which showed a suspect behind a counter rifling through a cash register with his left hand while holding a handgun in his right hand. Another suspect reached from the other side of the counter and grabbed cash, as well.
The video shows the employee opening another register. The suspect attempted to grab cash and fired off the gun into the register.
The suspect with the gun appeared to be startled by the gunshot and quickly backed away as pieces of the register fly in the air.
After the gun went off, the suspects reportedly fled the business with an unknown amount of cash.
The employee was not injured.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
