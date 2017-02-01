Crime & Courts

Man paid $10K to remodel home never finished work, Richland sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Authorities are searching for a man who was paid more than $10,000 to remodel a Columbia home and completed only a small amount of the work.

Gene Arthur Wymer, 48, is wanted for unlawful practice of a regulated profession, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say the victim last summer paid Wymer $10,200 to remodel a home on Eastbourne Court. Wymer did very little work and never completed the job.

Detectives learned Wymer was performing work without a valid license from the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on Wymer’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

