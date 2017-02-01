Lexington Sheriff investigates shootings at homes in the rural Pond Branch area

Three shootings in a quiet rural area of Lexington County within the past week have the sheriff’s department seeking the public’s assistance.
Residents of the 900 block of Goldie Road in the rural Pond Branch area south of Gilbert have reported being shot at from different vehicles driving by at least three times since Jan. 25, said Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
“We do have some homes that have been damaged by the rounds going into the homes, but nobody injured inside or outside,” Myrick said. “Understandably, people there are very concerned.”
The shootings have all taken place after dark, between dusk and 9 p.m. People have been standing around in their yards or just near their homes when shot at, Myrick said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers, where callers can leave an anonymous tip at 888-CRIME-SC.
