Blythewood man accused of sexual assault on ‘vulnerable’ victim

Deputies charged a man they believe sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult victim at his home last month.
Wardell Wages, 55, of Blythewood was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies reported that on Jan. 17, they received a report of a sexual assault that that occurred at Wages’ home on Haygood Road.
The alleged victim walked away from a foster home hours before then agreed to receive food from Wages, the release stated.
Wages is accused of sexually assaulting the victim at his residence.
The release mentioned the victim was a “vulnerable adult” but did not detail why.
Sheriff Leon Lott said significant leads helped identify Wages as the suspect, and additional evidence was found during the execution of a search warrant at his residence.
Anyone who suspects abuse in Richland County can call the department’s Victim’s Services Division at (803) 576-3115.
