Midlands man accused of boarding school bus, assaulting teen

Officials said an Elgin man allegedly boarded a school bus and assaulted a teenager earlier this week.
A parent of a 16-year-old male Lugoff-Elgin High School student reported to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office that a man boarded a school bus Tuesday and assaulted her son, according to a news release from KCSO.
Deputies identified the suspect as Karl Vernon Williams, 36, of Elgin from video footage taken on the school bus.
Sheriff Jim Matthews said the incident stemmed from a confrontation between the victim and Williams’ girlfriend’s daughter.
“Williams decided to take the matter into his own hands,” Matthews said. “When the school bus stopped to drop off the female, he boarded the bus, assaulted the male victim and left.”
Deputies contact Williams and arrested him the next day, charging him with the operation of a school bus, disturbing schools and third degree assault and battery.
Williams was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center and released on a $2,436.50 bond.
Williams’ previous charges include possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, assault and battery, resisting arrest, malicious injury to real property, strong armed robbery and discharging firearm into dwelling.
